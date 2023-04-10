Entertainment

Was Varun Dhawan paid Rs. 5cr for Zee Cine Awards

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 04:59 pm 1 min read

Varun Dhawan hosted and performed at Zee Cine Awards

Indian award shows are the most unique since it's over the top setup is formatted into a TV show. Fans look forward to these award ceremonies and root for their favorite stars. The recently concluded Zee Cine Awards was hosted by Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan and the Bhediya actor also gave a stellar performance. Reportedly, Zee paid him a hefty paycheck.

Details of Dhawan's Zee Cine Awards appearance

As per Bollywood Hungama, Dhawan charged Rs. 5 crore to perform and host the annual award ceremony. He hosted a segment with Ayushmann Khurrana where they did a parody of Kesariya. Dhawan did a dance performance on his hit songs Jungle Mein Kaand and Apna Bana Le from Bhediya. At the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

