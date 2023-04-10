Entertainment

'Vikram Vedha' and 'Bhediya' OTT release dates are out!

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 04:39 pm 1 min read

Know about 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Bhediya' OTT release dates

Since the advent of OTT, viewers wait for every film's digital premiere. If the film is not up to the mark during its theatrical release, it gets another shelf life on OTT. Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya OTT releases were in the buzz and fans were speculating about their digital premiere for months. Finally, the release dates have been revealed.

OTT release dates and more about the films

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The Hindi remake tanked at the box office but Roshan and co-lead Saif Ali Khan's performances were praised by the viewers. The film will premiere on Jio Cinema on May 8. Dhawan's Bhediya on the other hand will premiere on Jio Cinema on April 21. The cast also includes Kriti Sanon.

