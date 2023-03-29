Entertainment

Oops! Priyanka Chopra calls 'RRR' a Tamil movie, gets trolled

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 29, 2023, 05:34 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra is being brutally trolled on social media for calling 'RRR' a Tamil movie

The internet is a two-way sword. It can either make you go viral for the right reasons or troll you massively. It can get brutal if you've had a slip of tongue or said something factually incorrect. It doesn't spare anyone, especially celebrities. Actor Priyanka Chopra had a similar moment on Twitter when she was trolled for calling RRR a "Tamil movie."

RRR has created a tsunami in the entertainment business across the world. It is the only Indian film to have won an Oscar for Best Original Score, creating history for Indian cinema.

And Chopra, who is always at the forefront of promoting South Asian films, particularly Indian movies, was heavily promoting SS Rajamouli's RRR in the West, too.

Chopra's oops moment got caught by Twitter users

In an interview with the podcast Armchair Expert, Chopra was quick in correcting the host for calling RRR a Bollywood movie. However, Chopra didn't realize her correction was wrong! Dax Shephard was talking to Chopra about how Bollywood films have evolved. And when he mentioned RRR, Chopra corrected him saying it's "a Tamil movie by the way." She called it Tamil multiple times.

'RRR' has been mistaken to be a Bollywood film

Not only Shephard but many Hollywood individuals and agencies have called RRR a Bollywood movie. In fact, television host and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the 95th Academy Awards also called it a Bollywood film. Meanwhile, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan recently objected to RRR being addressed as a South film. Originally, RRR is a Telugu movie that has been dubbed into multiple languages.

Chopra's association with 'RRR'

Netizens have been fuming over Chopra calling it a Tamil film, especially since she has had a close association with RRR. The Citadel actor didn't only attend its screening in the US but also posted pictures with Rajamouli and MM Keeravani from the event. She hosted Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her Los Angeles residence, too.