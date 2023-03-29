Entertainment

Jithu Madhavan's 'Romancham' gets an OTT release date; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 04:20 pm 1 min read

'Romancham' gets an OTT release date

The Malayalam comedy film Romancham is all set for OTT release after having a successful theatrical run. The Jithu Madhavan directorial will stream on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar from April 7. Horror comedies have been quite successful across industries in India and this Malayali film is no exception. This film also received positive responses from the critics.

OTT details, cast and trivia

This marks Madhavan's directorial debut and the film will premiere in four Indian languages—Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and, Telugu. The cast features the adept Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and, Abin Bino. Interestingly, this horror comedy is based on Madhavan's personal experiences. The story revolves around seven unmarried men who resort to an Ouija board out of boredom.

