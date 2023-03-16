Entertainment

OTT: Netflix's 'Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket.' releases tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 05:27 pm 1 min read

'Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket.' releases tomorrow

The late 1990s was a dark time in Indian cricket as it became prey to match-fixing and corruption. There was mudslinging on veteran cricketers and some were found guilty too. Supriya Sobti Gupta's upcoming documentary, Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. revolves around the same. The documentary will be released on Netflix on Friday. The film is produced by Academy Award-winning Passion Pictures.

Gupta is a seasoned investigative journalist

Caught Out marks Gupta's directorial debut. Being an investigative journalist, she has worked with the likes of BBC, Al Jazeera, and Channel News Asia. She has worked on documentaries like Bad Boy Billionaires: India and Mafia: Police vs The Underworld. Cricket is like a religion in India and this documentary focuses on one of the darkest phases of the game.

Indian investigators unravel the biggest match-fixing scandal that plagued the global cricketing world, only in CAUGHT OUT: Crime. Corruption. Cricket 🏏



Streaming on 17th March! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/3nWZ9w0hXe — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 9, 2023