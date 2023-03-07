Entertainment

'Ghosted': When, where to watch Chris Evans-Ana de Armas starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023, 11:22 am 1 min read

'Ghosted' trailer is out

Dexter Fletcher's upcoming film Ghosted has been on and off the buzz for quite some time and finally the trailer is here to get us all excited. The romantic action drama will star A-list stars, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. This will mark the third collaboration of the duo. The film will start streaming on Apple TV from April 21.

More details about the film

The trailer looks quite exciting and de Armas plays a spy in the upcoming actioner. The cast also includes Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan, among others. The film is penned by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers. It is bankrolled by Apple Studios and Skydance, whereas Evans and de Armas are executive producers.

Boy meets girl. Girl ghosts boy. Boy gets wrapped up in international espionage ring.@ChrisEvans and Ana de Armas star in #Ghosted, a new film streaming April 21 only on Apple TV+ https://t.co/cSlfwhq318 pic.twitter.com/UQRvCYPY1G — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 6, 2023