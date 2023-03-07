Entertainment

'Sarpatta Parambarai 2': All about Pa Ranjith-Arya's sports drama

Mar 07, 2023

Pa Ranjith confirmed the sequel to 'Sarpatta Parambarai.' Everything you need to know about the film

In an unexpected development, Kollywood actor Arya took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that the sequel of the acclaimed boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai is on the cards. Helmed by visionary filmmaker Pa Ranjith, the film was released in 2021. It amazed the audience, earning nationwide recognition, and was hailed as one of the best films produced by the Tamil industry in recent years.

Why does this story matter?

As a result of the lockdown caused by COVID-19, many films have suffered enormous losses by not getting released in theaters.

Ranjith's film was one of the biggest victims as the film had some wonderful theater moments, but eventually, it was directly released on Amazon Prime Video.

In the end, the audience praised the movie's complex characters and the layered boxing drama.

Ranjith shared the announcement post with a catchy caption

The celebrated filmmaker took to his social media to announce the upcoming project. Along with sharing a poster of the upcoming project that read Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2, the post carried a catchy caption that read, "Kabilan returns for honor and glory #Sarpatta2 coming soon." In the announcement poster, the leading character played by Arya is seen standing with his boxing gown on.

Check out the announcement post

Will it get a grand theatrical release?

Per reports, in the sequel, all the prominent faces that were featured in Part 1 will reprise their respective characters along with the leading man Arya, who will return as the underdog hero Kabilan. However, there is still no confirmation on whether the sequel will get a grand theatrical release or will be directly released on an OTT platform, just like the first installment.

Know more about the film 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

A period film set in the 1970s revolved around the rivalry between two boxing clans—Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai. Arya in the lead role was seen as a young passionate man who dreamt of becoming a successful boxer, while Pasupathy appeared as his guru Rangan Vathiyar. The film was praised for its realistic portrayal of deep-rooted societal issues, including discrimination and political turmoil.