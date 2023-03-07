Entertainment

Is 'Scream 7' happening? 'Scream 6' directors reveal this

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 07, 2023

'Scream VII' is on the cards

The Scream franchise has been one of the trademark franchises in the horror genre. Ever since 1996, the films have been a treat for fans. Scream 6 will be released in 2023 and its director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin spoke to Deadline and is quite certain that the franchise will have more movies in the future. Co-director Tyler Gillet added, "We're so happy it's back."

More details about 'Scream 6'

Bettinelli-Olpin also stated, "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives." Fans are quite excited about the sixth installment. The star cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jack Champion, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Henry Czerny, Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, and Mason Gooding, among others. The film will be released globally on Friday.

