'Agilan' and 'Ayothi' set for OTT release; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 11:52 am 1 min read

'Agilan' and 'Ayothi' set for OTT release

OTT has been the way for content ever since the pandemic. From films getting directly released to digital to films premiering on OTT in less than a month of their theatrical premiere, we saw it all. Recently, Tamil film industry folks proposed new guidelines protesting against these norms. Now, the recently released Agilan and Ayothi are set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 31.

More about both the films

Agilan starring 'Jayam' Ravi was released on March 10 and till yesterday, it failed to reach the Rs. 10 crore mark (as per Sacnilk). The film is a neo-noir action thriller and looked promising as per the trailer. Ayothi, an action drama released on March 3, stars Yashpal Sharma. Both films will release on OTT in less than a month of theatrical release.

