OTT weekend watchlist: Series and movies to binge-watch this weekend

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 17, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

From 'Rocket Boys' Season 2 to 'Black Adam,' here's a list of shows and movies to binge-watch this weekend

The month of March started off with a massive lineup of original content, updates on long-awaited shows, and some movies on OTT platforms. As we proceed in the third week, a variety of content, belonging to different genres, is here to entertain you! From the much-awaited Season 2 of Rocket Boys to the comedy series Pop Kaun, we have compiled your OTT weekend watchlist.

'Rocket Boys' Season 2

Headlined by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, the much-awaited Season 2 of Rocket Boys is finally here! The second installment will encircle the greatest Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, and their quest to make India a nuclear nation, amid international surveillance and global threat. Helmed by Abhay Pannu, the second installment of the highly-anticipated series dropped on Thursday on SonyLIV.

'Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket.'

If you are a die-hard cricket fan then this series is a must-watch for you! The sports documentary sheds light on the unforgettable year 2000, in which, the sport and the sportspersons' reputation was tarnished due to the corruption that plagued the cricket community. Premiering on Friday on Netflix, director Supriya Sobti Gupta's docu-drama will take you to the time of the match-fixing scandal.

'Extrapolations'

Extrapolations has an insane star cast that includes actors like Matthew Rhys, Meryl Streep, Heather Graham, Tahar Rahim, and Sienna Miller, among others. Created by Scott Z Burns who is credited for writing films like Contagion and Side Effects, this series will focus on climate change and its consequences on humanity. The ambitious project premiered on Apple TV+.

'Pop Kaun'

This week, get ready to laugh out loud with Disney+ Hotstar's Pop Kaun, featuring an ensemble cast including Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav, the late Satish Kaushik, and Chunky Panday. Created by acclaimed filmmaker Farhad Samji, the show encircles the life of the character played by Kemmu, who embarks on a journey to find his real father. The series is backed by Varun Malik.

'Kuttey,' 'Black Adam,' 'Vaathi'

If you are not ready to commit to a series, then pick a movie instead! Arjun Kapoor-led Kuttey is a thriller drama that has bullets, blood, and betrayal. Whereas, if you are looking for some superhero drama, then head straight to watch Black Adam on Amazon Prime Video. If none of the two suits your mood, then Dhanush-led emotional drama Vaathi is for you!