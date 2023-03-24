Entertainment

#ViralVideo: AAP's Raghav Chadha reacts to Parineeti Chopra dating rumors

Raghav Chadha reacted to dating rumors with actor Parineeti Chopra

Rumors are rife that Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra are dating! A few days back the photos of the duo were making rounds on social media, which sparked the rumors. Now, the young parliamentarian has reacted to the same. Chadha represents Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and has been in the limelight in the recent past.

Chadha's reply to media

Recently, Chadha was asked about Chopra and their frequent meetings. He replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)." Chopra refrained from commenting on the rumor. She has always kept his personal life private. As per India Today, they are good friends and have studied together at the London School of Economics.

