Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit Delhi cabinet, Kejriwal accepts resignation

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 28, 2023, 06:26 pm 1 min read

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain resign

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who are both currently under arrest, tendered their resignations from the Delhi cabinet on Tuesday. CM Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly accepted their resignation. This came shortly after the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's bail plea against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Why does this story matter?

Although Jain was arrested in May last year, he held on to his post until now, despite pressure from the Opposition on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had claimed to have paid Rs. 10 crore to Jain as "protection money."

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi Liquor Policy.