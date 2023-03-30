Entertainment

Box office: Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' shows no signs of revival

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 12:15 pm 1 min read

'Bheed' box office collections

Bheed is undoubtedly one of the best films of the year, as per critics. The film's subject is very much relevant and thought-provoking. The trailer and the subject got the house divided and a section of netizens tagged it as "anti-national." After the backlash, the film's box office collection has been affected badly and there is only a bleak chance of revival.

Steady competition and backlashes affecting the box office collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anubhav Sinha directorial raked in Rs. 18 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday, taking the overall collections to Rs. 2.26 crore. It is facing tough competition from John Wick: Chapter 4 and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway at the box office. Bheed is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast includes Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza, among others.

