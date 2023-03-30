Entertainment

Bombay HC quashes assault-related FIR against Salman Khan

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 12:12 pm 1 min read

FIR against Salman Khan quashed by Bombay High Court

Superstar Salman Khan is controversy's favorite child. Be it threats from gangsters to court cases, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood is a common name everywhere. The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR filed by a journalist in 2019 accusing the Wanted actor and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh of assaulting and snatching his phone. The summon against Khan is also being revoked.

The crux of the case

In April 2019, a journalist alleged that Khan snatched his phone while riding a bicycle in Mumbai as the complainant was clicking photos. As per the complainant, Khan threatened him. Justice Dangre found discrepancies in the statements. He said, "Immediately, you don't say mujhe mara or assaulted, but after two months you say you were assaulted. See your first complaint to the police."

