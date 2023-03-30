Entertainment

OTT: Netflix's 'Riverdale' S07 releases today; new cast revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023, 12:05 pm 1 min read

'Riverdale' S07 releases today

Riverdale is one of the most-watched series of the OTT giant Netflix and the series is coming back for its last i.e., seventh season on Thursday. Fans are already gushing about the upcoming season and are calling it "the end of an era." Reportedly, it will release at 6:00pm PT. It can also be watched on The CW.

Cast, crew, and other details

The American supernatural horror crime drama has been loved by fans worldwide. It is based on the characters of Archie Comics and is developed by Roberto Aguirre Sarcasa. As per reports, the seventh season will have 22 episodes. The ensemble cast includes KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, and Ashleigh Murray, among others. The new joiners include Nicholas Barasch and Channon Purser.

