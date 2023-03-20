Entertainment

Box office: Upendra-Sudeep's 'Kabzaa' crashes with no hopes of return

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 10:43 am 1 min read

'Kabzaa' box office collection

Kabzaa, Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra Rao's recently released pan-India film, was in buzz but it has fallen flat on its face. The film has not impressed the viewers and the box office collections dropped in the first weekend. The R Chandru directorial is a period action film set in the pre-Independence era. The film was highly anticipated among the fans.

Day-wise collection and cast of the film

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 4.50 crore on Sunday among all languages which is a steep low compared to Friday's collection of Rs. 10.35 crore. On the first weekend, the project earned Rs. 20.60 crore. The ensemble cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Dev Gill, Sudha, and Suneek Puranik, among others. It is bankrolled by Anand Pandit, Chandru, and Alankar Pandian.

