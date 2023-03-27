Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kabzaa' set for OTT premiere; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read

'Kabzaa' OTT details out

Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra Rao's pan-India film Kabzaa could not capture the theaters and fell flat at the box office. The high-budget action-period drama was in the buzz and had a great opening at the box office. Poor reviews and negative word of mouth resulted in the box office failure. Now, the film is set for an OTT release.

OTT details and cast of the film

The R Chandru directorial is arriving on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on April 14. It is debuting just within a month of its theatrical release. The story is set in pre-independent India. The cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Dev Gill, Sudha, and Suneek Puranik, among others. It is bankrolled by Anand Pandit, Chandru, and Alankar Pandian.

