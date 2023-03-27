Entertainment

Malayalam comedy veteran Innocent dies: Movies that immortalized the artist

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 27, 2023, 11:10 am 2 min read

Malayalam comedy veteran Innocent is no more. We look back at some of his most successful films

Malayalam comedy legend Innocent passed away on Sunday night in Kerala. He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to uneasiness caused by a throat infection. In a career spanning over half a century, he reportedly appeared in over 750 movies in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages. We look back at his sprawling career and revisit his iconic films.

'Ramji Rao Speaking'

The 1989 comedy-drama became a turning point in Innocent's career and provided him with immense acclaim. Hindi cinephiles will identify the film as Priyadashan's Hera Pheri. In RRS, Innocent played one of the three central characters: the owner of an unsuccessful drama company. The movie, which has been termed a cult classic, spawned two sequels: Mannar Mathai Speaking and Mannar Mathai Speaking 2.

'Devaasuram'

Fronted by Mohanlal and directed by IV Sasi, the 1993 drama Devaasuram is a special film in Innocent's filmography because it is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of South Indian cinema. He had once said, "During that period, no other filmmaker or actor will think about casting me in such a role. I feel very happy whenever I think about Devaasuram."

'My Dear Muthachan'

My Dear Muthachan, primarily a children's film, traced the story of four children who find themselves in turmoil after their parents' sudden deaths. It was directed by Sathyan Anthikad (Oru Indian Pranayakadha) and written by Sreenivasan (Njan Prakashan). Innocent played the role of Sub Inspector KP Adiyodi in this mystery/thriller drama. The movie is currently streaming on Eros Now (with a subscription).

'Malamaal Weekly'

Talk about small role, huge impact! Innocent was roped in by Priyadarshan for Malamaal Weekly, wherein he essayed the role of Anthony Joseph Fernandes, a man who passes away in the first act itself after winning a huge lottery. Although he was portrayed dead in almost all frames, Innocent still managed to make viewers laugh through his eccentric and consistent expressions throughout the drama.