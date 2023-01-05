Entertainment

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda': Hindi version to hit theaters this month

A Hindi version of the Telugu mega blockbuster movie Akhanda is set to get a theatrical premiere soon. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the Hindi version is getting its premiere more than a year after the original movie's release. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the film was produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios along with Sajid Qureshi.

When will it release in Hindi?

The Hindi version of Akhanda will hit theaters on January 20. But since several other Bollywood movies are releasing around the same time, Akhanda's Hindi version may face stiff competition. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is arriving on January 25, while Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh will arrive on January 26. John Abraham's Tehran is also set for January 26 release.

How much did 'Akhanda' make at the box office?

The film, which turned out to be a huge treat for the fans of Balayya, went on to set the box office on fire. It collected about Rs. 120.8cr at the global box office from its lifetime run in the cinema halls. While Balayya played dual roles in the movie, it also starred Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth in important roles.

Feats that 'Akhanda' achieved

Released on December 2, 2021, the Tollywood film emerged as the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and it also set a record for Balakrishna as it is the highest-grossing movie in his career. When it debuted digitally, the film also became one of the most-viewed regional language movies on Disney+ Hotstar. To recall, it marked the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Srinu.

Here's what the makers said about the Hindi release

About the film's Hindi release, its co-producer Gada said, "If the last year has taught us anything, it is that the audience is craving mass entertainers and visual spectacles that merit a theater viewing." "We believe Akhanda is a film that will find takers in different language markets and has pan-India appeal considering Nandamuri Balakrishna's fan base," he further added.