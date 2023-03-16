Entertainment

Netflix's 'Beef' is set for an OTT release; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 10:50 am 1 min read

'Beef' is set for an OTT release

The OTT giants are expanding their reach in Asia and now Netflix has announced another Asian American drama series titled Beef. The series is set to release in 2023 and the makers took to Twitter to announce it with a quirky poster on Wednesday. The 10-episodic series will be a comedy-drama and it is created by the acclaimed Lee Sung-jin.

Story, cast, and release date

The series is headlined by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and it revolves around a failing contractor and an established entrepreneur who meet each other at a road rage incident. The cast also includes Young Mazino and Remy Holt, among others. The series is set to premiere at SXSW Festival on March 18, 2023. On Netflix, it will start streaming on April 6, 2023.

