Entertainment

'Mrs. Undercover' teaser introduces Radhika Apte as special agent-cum-homemaker

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 26, 2023, 02:24 pm 2 min read

The teaser of Radhika Apte's 'Mrs. Undercover' is now out!

The first teaser of Radhika Apte's upcoming ZEE5 film Mrs. Undercover is out. The spy comedy film revolves around an Indian housewife who is also a special undercover agent asked to resume her job after 10 years. The film has been helmed by debutante director Anushree Mehta, who has also co-written the drama with Abir Sengupta (Indoo Ki Jawani).

Why does this story matter?

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's most versatile actors, Apte has several successful movies to her name, such as Phobia, Monica, O My Darling, Parched, Padman, Andhadhun, Badlapur, Lust Stories, and Ahalya.

Mrs. Undercover fits right into her filmography since it revolves around a largely unheard, unique concept.

Thus, expectations from the project are high.

It'll release on the OTT platform on April 28.

Teaser presents 2 different sides of protagonist

The 23-second-long teaser opens with an uncomfortable reality for millions of women who are deemed somewhere low in the social hierarchy because they are "just a housewife" and "don't do anything." However, as the teaser progresses, we see a completely different side of the protagonist Durga (Apte) as she sheds her housewife avatar and greets the viewers as a strong, confident special agent.

Check out the teaser here

Movie to celebrate 'quality of multitasking in women'

In a recent interview, Mehta said, "We make spy films and we make comedy films. Mrs. Undercover marks the beginning of making spy comedies." "With [Mrs. Undercover], I want to celebrate the amazing quality of multitasking that is imbibed in every woman. This film is a story of such a multi-tasker housewife who also happens to be a fun, entertaining and action-packed undercover spy."

Learn a bit more about film's cast, crew

The movie also stars Sumeet Vyas (Permanent Roommates), Rajesh Sharma (Darlings), Roy Angana (Homecoming), Laboni Sarkar (Mountain of the Moon), and Amrita Chattopadhyay (JL50), among others. Abhimanyu Sengupta (Pati Patni Aur Panga) handled the cinematography, while Sandeep Kurup (Sadak 2, Commando 3) is the editor. Amit Sawant (Love Shagun), Ankit Shah (Spotlight 2), and Abhinav Shekhar (Yaar Berozgar) have worked on the music.