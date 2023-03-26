Entertainment

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide aged 25

Written by Isha Sharma Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Mar 26, 2023, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Rising Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey is no more. The 25-year-old allegedly died by suicide inside her room at Sarnath Hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. A few hours before her tragic demise, she had uploaded a video on her Instagram page where she could be seen grooving to the beats of a Bhojpuri song. May she rest in peace. Trigger warning: Mention of depression, suicide.

Actor allegedly suffered from depression in 2018

Going by an Aaj Tak report, the deceased actor suffered from depression back in 2018 and had even taken a break from work to focus on her mental health. However, she made a comeback after two years and credited her mother for her support during that debilitating phase of her life. She reportedly started working at a young age and debuted at only 17.

Dubey reportedly hailed from Mirzapur, later moved to Mumbai

As per Times Now, Dubey hailed from Vindhyachal, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, and later moved to Mumbai with her parents. While her parents wanted her to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), she entered the showbiz. She was also known as the "Bhojpuri industry's dream girl."

Her dance videos fetched her many followers

Apart from acting, Dubey was also a prolific dancer and had amassed a huge fan following through her dance videos on TikTok and Instagram. She is followed by 1.7M people on the photo-sharing site, and her feed is full of dance videos, promotional photos, and other life updates. Now, fans are leaving condolence messages under her last post, published late on Saturday.

Quick look at her career

Dubey reportedly made her debut with Meri Jung Mera Faisla and then went on to appear in other Bhojpuri movies such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, and Kasam Paida Karne Ki 2. Her music video, titled Aara Kabhi Haara Nahi, was released on Sunday morning and co-stars actor Pawan Singh. She posted numerous Instagram Stories about it on Saturday.

This is her last Instagram video

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.