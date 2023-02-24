Entertainment

'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu': Everything to know about Bhavana Menon's comeback film

'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu': Everything to know about Bhavana Menon's comeback film

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 24, 2023, 09:56 am 2 min read

'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu' is directed by debutant filmmaker Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf

Actor Bhavana Menon is set to make a comeback in the film industry as she gears up for the release of Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu which hit the theaters on Friday. She had been away from showbiz for a few years. Menon is now returning to cinemas and has already received a warm welcome from her industry friends. Meanwhile, here's everything to know about her film.

Why does this story matter?

Menon is an actor who has predominantly worked in Malayalam movies and Kannada films. She has also been a part of some Tamil and Telugu projects. The actor had taken a break from the films after an unfortunate incident that took place with her in 2017.

Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu's first poster was revealed in March 2022 by Mollywood superstar Mammootty.

Things to know about 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu'

It is after five years that Menon has returned to the big screens with her latest release, Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu. Written and directed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, the project also features actor Sharaf U Dheen as the leading character. Other than Dheen, it stars actors Ashokan, Saniya Rafi, and Anarkali in pivotal roles.

An inter-faith rom-com

A romantic comedy film, Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu is the story of Jimmy and Nithya, estranged teenage lovers. Jimmy comes from a middle-class Muslim household and Nithya comes from a Hindu family. It revolves around how their inter-faith relationship goes for a toss. While the movie's principal photography began in June 2022, it was wrapped up in September. It was shot in about 12 locations.

Stars sent love for Menon's comeback film

Expressing their joy over her comeback after a long period of time, prominent actors from the film fraternity, including R Madhavan, Jackie Shroff, Manju Warrier, Parvathy, and Tovino Thomas extended their wishes to the actor, whose last film was 2017's Adam Joan. A video of these celebrities welcoming her back to Malayalam films was also shared by the makers of the movie.

'Welcome back Bhavana'

Instagram post A post shared by bhavzmenon on February 24, 2023 at 8:57 am IST