Alexander Isak training alone at Real Sociedad amid Liverpool links

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been spotted training alone at Real Sociedad, his former club. As per a report in Sky Sports News, Newcastle are aware of the 25-year-old's whereabouts as he is recovering from a minor thigh injury that has kept him from joining Newcastle's pre-season tour in Singapore. Despite his injury, Isak has expressed a desire to explore transfer options this window after Liverpool's informal approach for him. Here's more.

Transfer details Sociedad set to benefit from Isak's potential departure If Isak leaves Newcastle, Real Sociedad could get 10% of every euro above a €70 million transfer fee. The Spanish club would also receive 2% through FIFA's Solidarity Programme. Isak joined Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and spent three years there before moving to Newcastle in summer 2022 for a record £63 million fee.

Future prospects Howe says Isak is still Newcastle player Despite Liverpool's interest in Isak, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that no formal offer has been made for the striker. Howe said, "He is still our player. He's contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him." Newcastle are yet to receive a formal offer for Isak. "We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year," Howe said.

LIV Liverpool to make big money move for Isak Isak, who has three years left on his current deal with Newcastle, is said to be frustrated when Liverpool made an informal approach for him. However, the Reds are set to make a formal approach for the player with a big package on the cards. Isak owns 62 goals for Newcastle and won the Carabao Cup last season. The striker is most likely to join the Reds, who are in a spending spree.

NUFC Magpies have struggled to strengthen their squad this summer Despite a successful last season, Newcastle have struggled to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their pursuit of players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap fell through with both joining Chelsea. Newcastle also missed out on goalkeeper James Trafford and striker Hugo Ekitike. Forward Anthony Elanga is the only new addition after his £55 million switch from Nottingham Forest. Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is still on Newcastle's radar alongside Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.