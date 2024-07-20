In short Simplifying... In short Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Tuchel are potential candidates to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

England are looking for a head coach to replace Gareth Southgate (Photo credit: X/@England)

Decoding Gareth Southgate's possible replacement as England manager

By Rajdeep Saha 09:09 pm Jul 20, 202409:09 pm

What's the story England are looking for a head coach to replace Gareth Southgate, who resigned from the post following the 2024 UEFA European Championship. The FA has formally advertised the England men's manager vacancy on its website. English football's governing body says it has "already identified a number of candidates" after Southgate announced his resignation on July 16. Here we decode the potential successors.

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has been prolific since taking over at Newcastle United. He is a sound tactician and shrewd with his approach. However, signing Howe could be a bit tricky for England as he could be expensive given he signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle in 2022. As per reports, senior figures within the FA think highly of Howe, seeing his work at Newcastle.

Graham Potter

Former Brighton manager Graham Potter is out of work at the moment since Chelsea sacked him during the 2022-23 season. Potter, who was linked to a few clubs earlier this summer, remains a viable option. He could be tempted to take over the England job given the challenge it poses. Potter did an able job at Brighton and didn't get the time at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino

Former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could be a stunning addition. Pochettino is out of work after parting ways with Chelsea following just a season. He has worked with several of the current England players and his experience in the Premier League is worth mentioning. As per SkySports, FA's technical director, John McDermott, is a big supporter of Pochettino.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is someone who is admired for his work at Chelsea. He left Bayern Munich and is a free agent. Manchester United were interested in Tuchel earlier this summer but opted to stick with Erik ten Hag. Former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss Tuchel will bring plenty of experience and dimension. He could be a top candidate for the job.