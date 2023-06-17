Sports

Harry Kane scripts this massive record for England: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 17, 2023 | 02:29 am 2 min read

England football team captain Harry Kane scored a penalty in his side's 4-0 drubbing of minnows Malta (Photo credit: Twitter/@England)

England football team captain Harry Kane scored a penalty in his side's 4-0 drubbing of minnows Malta on matchday three of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. England's win sees them top Group C with a 100% record from three games. Kane, who has raced to 56 international goals for England, scripted a massive record. Here we look at the same.

50 competitive goals for Kane

As per Squawka, Kane is the first player in England's national team history to score 50 competitive international goals. His other six goals have been in friendly matches.

Breaking down Kane's numbers for England (competitive goals)

In 11 FIFA World Cup matches, Kane has scored eight goals for England. He has 17 goals in 14 appearances at the World Cup Qualifiers. Kane has scored four goals in 11 games at the European Championships. Meanwhile, he has raced to 18 goals in 16 UEFA European Championship qualifying games. Kane also has three goals in the UEFA Nations League.

More numbers for Kane

In 83 games, Kane has 56 goals for England, including three in 2023. He scored his third goal against Malta. Meanwhile, Kane has now scored more international goals (56) than Romario (55) and Kazuyoshi Miura (55).

England tame Malta 4-0

Trent Alexander-Arnold's superb pass over the top of the Malta defense released Bukayo Saka, whose cross was directed into his net by defender Ferdinando Apap. Alexander-Arnold, who played in midfield and wore the No. 10 shirt, produced a player-of-the-match performance, firing home the second goal. Kane scored England's third from the penalty spot before Callum Wilson scored a penalty late on.

Other records scripted in the match

As per Opta, England have had two different players (Kane and Wilson) score a penalty in the same game for the very first time. Alexander-Arnold is the first Liverpool player to score from outside the box for England in a competitive international since Steven Gerrard against Moldova in September 2013 in a World Cup qualifier.

