Ashes, Edgbaston Test: Australia unscathed after England declare at 393/8

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 16, 2023 | 11:29 pm 3 min read

England made a bold declaration on Day 1 of the first 2023 Ashes Test at Edgbaston

England made a bold declaration on Day 1 of the first 2023 Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday. England batted for 78 overs, scoring 393/8 before Ben Stokes asked Australia to have a pop at batting. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 118 for England. In response, Australian openers managed 14/0 in 3.5 overs before stumps were called. Here's more.

Here's the summary of Day 1

England lost Ben Duckett early before Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope added 70 runs. Australia pulled things back at 124/3 but England gained control again with Root and Harry Brook adding a fifty-plus stand. Australia swung the momentum back, reducing England to 176/5. Root and Jonny Bairstow then mustered a defining stand of 121. England were nearing the 400-run mark before they declared.

Crawley hammers 73-ball 61 versus Australia

Although England lost an early wicket, Crawley was unfazed as he played his strokes. He registered his ninth Test half-century and his second against Australia. His knock of 61 from 73 deliveries was laced with seven boundaries. Courtesy of this breezy fifty, Crawley has raced to 1,785 runs in 35 Tests at an average of 28.79. Notably, he started England's innings with a four.

Brook gets out in a bizarre fashion

Brook was looking solid at the crease before he was dismissed bizarrely. Nathan Lyon's ball spun and rose on him as it lobbed up off his thigh pad, ballooned in the air, hit his leg, and lastly crashed onto the stumps.

Root clocks his 30th Test ton

Root slammed his 30th century in Test cricket and a fourth versus the Aussies. He was left stranded on 118* from 152 balls, having slammed seven fours and four sixes. Root sent cricket fans into a frenzy on social media sites with his reverse scoop shots for sixes. He rotated the strike well and used his feet. Root now has 11,122 runs at 50.79.

Bairstow slams his 24th Test fifty

Bairstow clocked his 24th Test fifty and his fourth against the Aussies. His knock of 78 from as many balls was laced with 12 boundaries. He was aggressive right from the start and was always looking to score runs. He has now raced to 5,560 runs in 91 Tests at an average of 37.31 (50s: 24, 100s: 12). Against Australia, he has 1,162 runs.

Lyon shines with the ball for Australia

Australian spinner Lyon ended with figures worth 4/149 from 29 overs. Playing his 121st match, Lyon now has 491 scalps at 31.08. In England, he has now raced to 54 scalps at 30.22. Lyon's Ashes tally is 105 scalps at an average of 29.72. Josh Hazlewood claimed 2/61 as Scott Boland and Cameron Green claimed a wicket each.

