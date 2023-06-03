Sports

Josh Tongue creates history by claiming fifer on Test debut

Josh Tongue creates history by claiming fifer on Test debut

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 03, 2023, 09:34 pm 2 min read

Tongue became the 50th Englishman to scalp a Test fifer on Debut (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England debutant Josh Tongue picked up a fifer on debut against Ireland in the second innings of the one-off Test. Tongue failed to open his account in the first innings at Lord's, but he did impress with his bowling. Later, the 25-year-old returned with a five-wicket haul in his second outing. The pacer powered England to a victory by scalping crucial wickets. Here's more

A great start to Tongue's Test career

Tongue (0/40) bowled well in the first innings but he was unlucky. However, the second innings saw him scalp 5/66 from 21 overs. He opened his account with the wicket of Peter Moor and dismissed Andrew Balbirnie in the same over. He outfoxed Paul Stirling for his third wicket, while Harry Tector and Fion Hand were his final two dismissals.

50th English bowler to take a fifer on debut

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, the 25-year-old pacer became the 50th English bowler to take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. England have produced the maximum number of players with Test debut fifers. Australia have 35 such players, while 24 is South Africa's tally. Pakistan with 13 players is the last team on double figures. India, NZ and WI have nine players each.

Tongue joins an elite group of bowlers

Tongue created history at Lord's with his fifer. He became the ninth English bowler to claim a fifer on their Test debut at Lord's. The last bowler to complete the feat was Graham Onions in 2015. The list also includes players like William Lockwood, Will Copson, Alec Bedser, Len Coldwell, Nick Cook, Dominic, and James Anderson. Anderson completed the feat in 2003 against Zimbabwe.