Manchester City win the FA Cup 2022-23: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 03, 2023, 10:15 pm 2 min read

IIkay Gundogan scored a brace

Manchester City are on course for a historic treble this season after beating Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup 2022-23 on Saturday at Wembley. IIkay Gundogan handed City a dream start by scoring in the opening minute. Bruno Fernandes equalized with a penalty in the 33rd minute. However, Gundogan restored City's lead early on in the second half. Here are the stats.

City remain on course for a treble

Manchester City won the Premier League 2022-23 title, finishing five points above second-placed Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's men have now won their second trophy and could be in for the treble when they face Inter in the UEFA Champions League final next.

Here are the match stats

City managed 11 attempts with five shots being on target. United managed 13 attempts with three shots on target. City had more possession (60%) and a better pass accuracy of 87%.

Seventh FA Cup win for Man City

City won their seventh FA Cup trophy 1903-04, 1933-34, 1955-56, 1968-69, 2010-11, 2018-19, and 2022-23. City won their second FA Cup title under Guardiola. Meanwhile, Manchester United, who equaled Arsenal for making the joint-highest appearances in FA Cup finals (21), last won the trophy in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal. Since then, they have lost two finals (also in 2017-18).

United record the most defeats in FA Cup finals

For the second time, City have completed the league and FA Cup double (also in 2018-19). Gundogan's first goal came after 12 seconds and is now the fastest-ever goal scored in an FA Cup final. Meanwhile, United have now recorded the most defeats in FA Cup finals (9). United have lost four finals out of their last five in the competition.

How did the match pan out?

Gundogan scored with a sensational volley to send the City fans wild in the opening minute. City were the better side and could have added more before United earned a penalty following a handball incident. Fernandes equalized to make it 1-1. Raphael Varane missed a glorious chance next before half-time. Gundogan then scored City's second as United's equalizer failed to arrive post that.