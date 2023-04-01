Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City trounce Liverpool 4-1: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City trounce Liverpool 4-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 01, 2023, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Manchester City hammered Liverpool 4-1

Manchester City hammered Liverpool 4-1 in a crucial Premier League encounter on Saturday at the Etihad. Returning from the international break, it was Liverpool who opened the scoring through Mohamed Salah in the 17th minute. Julian Alvarez equalized for City 10 minutes later before the hosts scored three goals in the second half. Liverpool's push for the top four took another blow.

How did the match pan out?

Diogo Jota did brilliantly to set Salah free for the opener. VAR reviewed the same and the goal stood. Alvarez scored after City upped the tempo with Jack Grealish making the assist. A great switch of play from Alvarez saw the ball get to Riyad Mahrez whose cross led to Kevin De Bruyne score. City added two more through IIkay Gundogan and Grealish.

Grealish and KDB shine for City

Grealish recorded an assist and a goal. He now has 4 Premier League goals and five assists this season. Overall, the Englishman has managed 22 goals and 24 assists in the Premier League. De Bruyne scored a goal and made an assist. In 236 PL games, he now has 62 goals and 99 assists. In PL 2022-23, he has 5 goals and 13 assists.

A look at the standings

City have raced to 64 points from 28 matches. Second-placed City are the first side to score 70-plus goals this season (71). Meanwhile, Liverpool suffered a second successive defeat and have 42 points.