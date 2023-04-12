Sports

Erling Haaland smashes these records as Manchester City humiliate Bayern

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2023, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Haaland extended his tally to 11 goals, in the Champions League 2022-23 season (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his excellent form as his side trounced Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie at the Etihad. Haaland turned provider for City's second goal before scoring the third on the night. Haaland's appetite for goals looks dangerous as he continues to dominate proceedings in his debut season at Manchester City. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

City's pursuit of a goal machine in Haaland boosted their chances of a treble this season.

Haaland, who is the top scorer in the Champions League, has already put his side on the brink of a semi-final showdown against Real Madrid or Chelsea.

He is miles ahead of the rest in the Premier League and his exploits could help City in the FA Cup.

Haaland races to 45 goals; scripts this record

Haaland extended his tally to 11 goals, in the Champions League 2022-23 season. He also added his first assist for the second goal tonight. Haaland has now raced to 45 goals for City in all competitions this season. His tally is now the most ever by a Premier League player in a single campaign. He surpassed Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah (44 each).

Haaland equals Gerd Muller's record

Playing his 26th match in the Champions League, Haaland has now raced to 34 goals. He has matched the tally of Gerd Muller, who scored 34 goals in 35 games for Bayern. Haaland now has 50 goal involvements for City this season (G45 A5). He is the first player in European club football to do so.

Breaking down Haaland's Champions League 2022-23 numbers

In the ongoing Champions League season, Haaland has played seven games, scoring 11 goals. He is the only player with 10-plus goals. As per Opta, all 11 of Haaland's goals have come from inside the box. Out of his 25 shots, 18 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork once. He has also created six chances.

