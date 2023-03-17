Sports

Manchester United to face Sevilla in Europa League 2022-23 quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 05:48 pm 2 min read

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have been drawn to Spanish side Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarter-finals

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have been drawn to Spanish side Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarter-finals draw on Friday. Manchester United humbled Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, winning the second leg 1-0 via Marcus Rashford's goal. Before the round of 16, they had two play a two-legged playoff tie versus Barcelona. Here's more.

Manchester United's performance in Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United finished second in Group E behind Real Sociedad. United, who lost on matchday 1 versus Sociedad at home, went on to win their remaining five games. United scored 10 goals and conceded 7 in the group stage. In the playoff versus Champions League outcasts Barcelona, United drew 2-2 in Spain before winning 2-1 at home. United then prevailed against Betis in R16.

A look at the UEL 2022-23 quarter-finalists

Europa League 2022-23 quarter-finalists: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Feyenoord (Netherlands) Juventus (Italy) Manchester United (England) Roma (Italy) Sevilla (Spain) Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Key dates of the Europa League campaign

The two-legged Europa League quarter-finals are on April 13 and 20. The semi-finals are on May 11 and 18. The final is on Wednesday, May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

UEL quarters draw in full

UEL quarters draw: Manchester United vs Sevilla, Juventus vs Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise, Feyenoord vs AS Roma.

The scenario of the semi-finals

Semi-final 1: The winner of quarter-final 2 (Juventus vs Sporting) vs the winner of quarter-final 1 (Manchester United vs Sevilla). Semi-final 2: The winner of quarter-final 4 (Feyenoord vs AS Roma) vs the winner of quarter-final 3 (Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise).