IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mohammed Siraj claims a three-fer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Siraj finished with 3/29 as Australia folded for 188 in 35.4 overs

Number one ranked bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings - Mohammed Siraj - claimed an excellent three-wicket haul in the first match of the three-match series versus Australia on Friday at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Siraj claimed Travis Head's scalp early on before coming back and dismissing Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa. He finished with 3/29 as Australia folded for 188 in 35.4 overs.

Siraj owns the most powerplay wickets in ODIs since 2022

As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj, who got Head in the first overs, has raced to 26 wickets in the powerplay overs (ODIs). Notably, Siraj owns the most number of wickets in the powerplay overs in ODIs since 2022. Siraj has featured in 21 ODIs since the start of 2022 and scalped 26 powerplay wickets. He averages 14.42 in this period (ER: 3.91).

A 3-fer for Siraj in the first ODI

Siraj continued his brilliance in the powerplay overs, getting Head in the very first over. A length ball outside off saw Head drive at it away from the body and a late movement back in prompted an inside edge before crashing the stumps. He dismissed Abbot, who nicked a length ball in the 34th over. Zampa perished next, trying to drive a straight ball.

41 scalps for Siraj in ODI cricket

In 22 ODIs, Siraj now owns 41 scalps at 19.95. He has an excellent economy rate of 4.65. Versus Australia, this was his second ODI. He managed 0/76 from 10 overs back in 2019.

How did the Australian innings progress?

India won the toss and invited Australia to bat and they lost Head early. But Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith joined forced to add 72 runs. Then Marnus Labuschagne took the score beyond the 100-run mark. Once Marsh (81) got out, the other batters fell like a pack of cards managing only 188. Siraj (3/29) and Mohammed Shami (3/17) were the star performers.