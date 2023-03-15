Sports

SA vs WI, ODIs 2023: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 15, 2023, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Rassie van der Dussen has scored 1,679 runs at a terrific 67.16 (Source: Twitter/ICC)

After taming West Indies 2-0 in the recently concluded Test series, hosts South Africa will be aiming to get the job done in the upcoming ODIs. The three-match ODI series starts from March 16 onward with the first two games to be played at Buffalo Park, East London. The 3rd ODI will be held at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Here is the statistical preview.

SA ODI squad for WI series

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller. Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, and David Miller will be available for the third and final match.

WI ODI squad

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Shannon Gabriel

Batters Hope and Rassie are the two prime customers

Across 99 ODI innings, Shai Hope has scored 4,308 runs at 48.95. He can get past 4,500 runs, becoming the 11th West Indian to achieve the mark. Rassie van der Dussen has scored 1,679 runs at a terrific 67.16. He is set to surpass former SA batter Neil McKenzie in terms of runs (1,688). Akeal Hosein can reach 50 ODI scalps (44).

Key records in store for WI bowlers

In terms of bowling, WI pacer Jason Holder has managed 153 scalps at 36.30. He is in line to surpass former WI legend Malcolm Marshall (157). Alzarri Joseph has claimed 87 ODI scalps and can surpass several WI bowlers like Andy Roberts (87), Marlon Samuels (89), and Sunil Narine (92). Akeal Hosein (44) can reach 50 ODI scalps.

Parnell and Ngidi eye these milestones

Wayne Parnell has claimed 98 ODI scalps and is two shy of the 100-wicket mark. Lungi Ngidi has managed 71 scalps for SA at 26.52. He can reach 75 scalps, besides surpassing Johan Botha and Pat Symcox (72 each).

Here is the H2H record in ODIs between SA-WI

South Africa and West Indies have faced each other in 62 ODI games to date. SA have dominated the scenes with 44 wins. WI have managed just 15 wins. Meanwhile, two matches have seen no result and one game was tied.