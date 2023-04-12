Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Pitch report (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2023, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings will play host to Rajasthan Royals in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will play host to Rajasthan Royals in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK are fifth with two wins and one defeat from the three games this season. RR are placed second with four points as well but a superior NRR. Here we present the pitch report.

A balanced surface could be on offer

The surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium catered to a high-scoring affair in the first game between CSK and LSG. A total of 422 runs were scored. One expects to see the surface be balanced throughout the game. Spinners will be crucial as the game progresses. If the surface remains like the first game here, another run-feast could be on offer.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Key numbers in the IPL

In 68 matches played here, 42 have been won by the team batting first. The average score batting first is 163.07. Meanwhile, the average runs per over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is 7.97. Chennai boast the highest team total here - 246/5 versus RR in IPL 2010. RCB hold the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

CSK's record here at this venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have won 41 games out of 57 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. One match was tied as CSK have faced 15 defeats here. CSK have scored at 8.28 runs per over.

Here are the key performers for CSK

Across 49 innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, MS Dhoni has accumulated 1,375 runs at 42.96. He has slammed 88 fours and 66 sixes, striking at 143.97. In 10 matches here, Deepak Chahar has claimed 10 scalps at 30.70. In 35 matches, Ravindra Jadeja has managed 285 runs with the bat, and 19 wickets with the ball.

How has Yuzvendra Chahal fared here?

IPL's second-highest wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal has featured in five games here, claiming four wickets. He has an average of 36.50 and an economy rate of 7.30. He has bowled one maiden over.

A look at the Probable playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sisanda Magala, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana. RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.