Sri Lanka thrash Ireland in first Test: Key Stats

Apr 18, 2023

Jayasuriya scalped his second 10-wicket match haul in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have beaten Ireland by an innings and 280 runs in the first Test match at the Galle International Stadium. It was a fantastic all-round effort from the hosts as they wrapped up the game in three days in their first-ever Test match against Ireland. There were plenty of protagonists for SL starting from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

SL batted first and courtesy of centuries from Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Sadeera Samarawickrama, they posted a mammoth 591/6d. Jayasuriya ran through the Ireland batting order and finished with 7/53 as the visitors folded for 143. Following SL's score in the second innings, Ireland were bundled out for 168. SL spinners Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis combined to scalp seven wickets.

Karunaratne's 15th Test century

Karunaratne's fine form with the willow was witnessed by everyone on Day 1 as he brought up his 15th century in the longest format. He slammed 179 runs off 235 deliveries and stitched a fantastic 281-run stand with Mendis for the second wicket. He is SL's fifth-highest runscorer in Tests, having scored 6,409 runs in matches at an average of 40.82.

Kusal Mendis slams his eighth Test ton

Mendis came to the crease when SL were 64/1 and he stitched a 281-run partnership with Karunaratne. He finished at 140 from 193 deliveries but the duo took the total beyond 340. Overall, Mendis has raced to 3,693 runs in 57 Tests at an average of 35.50. He has surpassed 1,600 runs on home soil (1,602) and this was his fourth century at home.

Chandimal's 14th Test ton

Chandimal came to the crease when SL were cruising at 348/3, but they lost three wickets in quick succession. He then added 183* runs along with Samarawickrama to take the target to 591/6. The 33-year-old is SL's 10-highest runscorer and he has raced to 5,218 runs in 73 Tests at an average of 44.22. Apart from 14 tons, he also owns 25 fifties.

Maiden Test ton for Samarawickrama

After making his debut against Pakistan in 2017, Samarawickrama had to wait for four years to get a Test call-up. Once the call-up came, he made the most of it. He came to the crease when SL were comfortably placed at 408/6 but they had lost quick wickets. So he compiled a great partnership with Chandimal. He finished at 104* from 114 balls.

Samarawickrama attains this feat

Samarawickrama, who batted at number eight, became the fourth Test centurion for SL in that batting position. Only Thilan Samaraweera, Kithuruwan Vithanage, and Chaminda Vaas have achieved this feat. His score of 104* is the highest for any batter batting at number eight for SL.

Joint-fastest to 50 Test wickets among SL bowlers

Ramesh Mendis scalped 4/76 in the second innings to complete 50 Test wickets for SL. He reached the milestone in only 11 Test matches and became the joint-fastest among SL bowlers. He equaled Dilruwan Perera's feat, who also completed 50 Test wickets in 11 matches. Interestingly, 50 out of his 51 wickets have come on home soil. 44 wickets have come at Galle.

10-wicket match haul for Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya knows how to make good use of the home conditions and he is deadly at Galle. After finishing 7/52 in the first innings, he followed it up with 3/56 to complete his second 10-wicket match haul (10/108). He made his debut last year and in six Tests he has raced to 43 wickets. His first 10-wicket match haul was against Australia (12/177).