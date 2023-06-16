Sports

2023 Ashes, 1st Test: Australia's Nathan Lyon claims a four-fer

2023 Ashes, 1st Test: Australia's Nathan Lyon claims a four-fer

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 16, 2023 | 11:05 pm 1 min read

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon ended with figures worth 4/149 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon ended with figures worth 4/149 from 29 overs on Day 1 of the first 2023 Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Lyon was his side's pick of the bowlers against England, who made a bold declaration at 393/8, having faced 78 overs. Lyon claimed the crucial scalps of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, and Moeen Ali. Here's more.

Four crucial scalps for Lyon

Lyon's first victim was Pope, who was adjudged LBW after Australia decided to take a review. A freak dismissal saw Brook get dismissed just when he was building a solid stand alongside Joe Root. Lyon then broke a century-plus stand between Root and Bairstow, as the latter was stumped. Moeen then played a nothing shot to be held out. However, Lyon also conceded runs.

Lyon races to 491 wickets

Playing his 121st match, Lyon now has 491 scalps at 31.08. In England, he has now raced to 54 scalps at 30.22. Lyon's Ashes tally is 105 scalps at an average of 29.72. In 14 matches against England in their backyard, Lyon has managed to take 49 scalps at 32.08.

Share this timeline