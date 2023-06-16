Sports

Ashes 2023, Joe Root clocks his 30th Test ton: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 16, 2023 | 10:21 pm 2 min read

England batter Joe Root brought up a fine century on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England batter Joe Root brought up a fine century on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday. Root came to the crease when England were 92/2. He shared a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Harry Brook and another 121-run partnership alongside Jonny Bairstow. With this effort, Root has clocked his 30th century in the format for England.

A well-composed knock from Root

Root looked good since the time he came on. He played as per the situation and took minimal risks. He punished the poor balls for boundaries and rotated the strike well. Root resurrected England's innings with Brook, who was dismissed freakishly by Nathan Lyon. However, post Ben Stokes's dismissal, Root got along with Bairstow and added crucial runs. His reverse scoops were major highlights.

Key numbers for Root

Playing his 131st match, Root has raced to 30 tons, becoming the second Englishman to achieve the mark after Alastair Cook (33). Root has also gone past 2,100 runs versus Australia, bringing up his fourth ton. All of his four tons versus the Aussies have come on home soil. Root has gone past 5,700 runs at home, clocking his 18th century.

Root equals Hayden and Chanderpaul with this tally

Root has equaled Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in terms of centuries (30). Former England skipper Root is now the 16th batter in Ashes history to slam four tons.

England make a bold declaration

England made a bold declaration at 393/8 in 78 overs. Root was unbeaten on 118 from 152 balls. He slammed seven fours and four sixes. Ollie Robinson was unbeaten on 17 from 31 balls.

