WTC Final, Ravindra Jadeja claims 3/58 versus Australia: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 10, 2023, 07:08 pm 2 min read

Jadeja dismissed Smith and Head in the second innings (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja claimed a three-fer for India against Australia in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship final. The left-arm spinner used the conditions well and deceived the Australian batters with turn and bounce. Jadeja held one end up and also kept the runs in check as Australia declared at 270/8, setting a target of 444 for India. Here's more.

A fine spell from Jadeja

To score quickly, Steve Smith and Travis Head surrendered their wickets to Jadeja. Both the centurions of the first innings attacked the left-arm spinner and in the process they fell prey to him on Day 3. Jadeja continued his exploits on the following day as he got rid of Cameron Green. Jadeja used the rough and got the ball to talk.

Jadeja scripted this record on Day 3

When Jadeja dismissed Head, he became the highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners for India in Tests. He surpassed Bishan Singh Bedia's tally of 266 wickets. Overall, among left-arm spinners in Test cricket, Jadeja has the fourth-most wickets. SL's Rangana Herath leads the pack with 433 scalps, while NZ's Daniel Vettori is in the second spot with 362 wickets. Derek Underwood also scalped 297 wickets.

Sixth-highest Test wicket-taker for India

Courtesy of his exceptional bowling, Jadeja has raced to 268 wickets in 65 Test matches at an average of 24.22. He has bagged 12 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. Only Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (474), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), and Ishant Sharma (311) are ahead of him.

A look at his bowling record at The Oval (Tests)

Jadeja has relished bowling at the Kennington Oval in Test matches. In three matches that he has played here, he has scalped 15 wickets at an average of 30.53. His best figures of 4/79 came here against England back in 2018.

