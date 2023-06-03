Sports

Decoding India's record in ICC events since 2013 CT triumph

Decoding India's record in ICC events since 2013 CT triumph

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 03, 2023, 11:13 am 4 min read

India will play the WTC final against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to meet Australia in the high-voltage ICC World Test Championship final, starting on June 7 at London's Kennington Oval. Rohit Sharma's men played some quality cricket in the 2021-23 cycle and would be raring to get the glory. Meanwhile, India will also look to end their drought for an ICC trophy. Here is India's record in ICC events since 2013.

Why does this story matter?

The Champions Trophy in 2023 was the last ICC trophy that India clinched.

Since then, the Men in Blue participated in eight ICC events across formats but fell short every time.

Notably, the Indian team managed to cross the league stage in seven of these events.

However, their inability to turn up in kock-out clashes hurt them big time.

Final in the 2014 T20 World Cup

India reached the final of the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India dominated the league stage and won all four games. They even defeated a strong South African side in the semi-final. However, India failed to turn up in the night of the final. The team suffered a thumping six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

Semi-final of the 2015 World Cup

The next ICC event on the calendar was the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Once again, India were invincible in the league stage as they won their all six games. The Men in Blue met eventual champions and hosts Australia in the semi-final. Dhoni's team got entirely outplayed as the Men in Yellow recorded a thumping 95-run triumph.

Another semi-final appearance in the 2016 T20 WC

India hosted the 2016 T20 WC and expectations were sky high from them. Though India lost their opener against New Zealand, they advanced to the semi-final with wins in their remaining three league games. West Indies, the eventual champions of the tournament, challenged them in the semi-final and recorded a seven-wicket win, having successfully chased down 193.

Final of the 2017 CT

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India entered the 2017 Champions Trophy in England as defending champions. They suffered a solitary defeat in the league stage, against SL, and qualified for the knock-outs. In a one-sided encounter, India defeated Bangladesh in the semi-final. However, arch-rivals Pakistan stunned them in the summit clash and walked away with a thumping 180-run victory.

Semi-final in the 2019 World Cup

India's dominance in the league stage continued in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. With seven wins in nine games (NR:1), Kohli's men topped the league stage and met NZ in the semi-final. The knock-out game, which was affected by rain, ran across two days. Chasing a paltry-looking 240, India suffered a top-order collapse and eventually suffered an 18-run defeat.

The defeat in the 2021 WTC final

India qualified for the inaugural WTC final too, having dominated the 2019-21 cycle. However, they once again went down to New Zealand as Kane Williamson's team recorded a thumping eight-wicket win in the all-important match.

Shocking exit from the 2021 T20 WC

Just few months after the 2021 WTC final, India entered the 2021 T20 World Cup. They were off to a terrible start, suffering a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the opener. It was India's first WC defeat against their arch-nemesis. Furthermore, they lost their following game against NZ. Although India won their remaining three league games, they could not qualify for the semi-final.

A semi-final appearance in the 2022 T20 WC

India, under Rohit's captaincy, eyed redemption in the 2022 T20 WC in Australia. They lost just one game in the league stage, against South Africa, and advanced to the knock-out stage with heads high. However, they could not do much against eventual champions England in the semi-final. The Brits secured a 10-wicket win, having chased down 169 in 16 overs.