ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: All you need to know

Jun 03, 2023

Zimbabwe will host the event (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be played in Zimbabwe. The competition will run between June 18 and July 9. 10 teams will take part in the competition with two spots up for grabs in the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in October-November in India. Here is all you need to know about the competition.

Ten teams to take part

The 2023 ODI WC will be a 10-team affair. Teams finishing in the top eight, including hosts India, in the ICC World Cup Super League earned direct qualification for the competition. The bottom-five teams in the table will participate in the Qualifier. The remaining five teams reached the Qualifier through Qualifier Play-off events and the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

A look at the 10 teams

West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Netherlands are the five teams finishing in the bottom five of the inaugural ICC World Cup Super League. Notably, WI and SL have been WC champions before. Nepal, Oman, Scotland, UAE, and USA are the other five sides partaking in the event. Besides Sri Lanka and UAE, all teams have announced their squads.

A look at the format

Notably, the 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five each. Group A: Zimbabwe, Nepal, West Indies, United States, and Netherlands. Group B: Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, Ireland, and Oman. Each side will play one game against teams in their group. The top three sides from both groups will then advance to the "Super Six" stage.

Details regarding Super Six

Teams qualifying for the Super Six will face the three qualified teams from the other group. All points earned in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two sides. The top two teams from the Super Six stage will earn direct entry to the WC. They will also play in the final.

Here is Ireland's squad:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Here is Nepal's squad:

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato.

Here is Netherlands's squad:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Here is Oman's squad:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Here is Scotland's squad:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

Here is USA's squad:

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq.

Here is West Indies's squad:

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

Here is Zimbabwe's squad:

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.