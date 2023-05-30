Sports

Mohammed Shami finishes IPL 2023 as GT's leading wicket-taker

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 30, 2023, 09:53 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Purple cap winner Mohammed Shami has finished the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as the highest wicket-taker for the Gujarat Titans. He became the seventh Indian bowler to win the Purple Cap. Shami had a tremendous season with the ball and he was one of the primary reasons for GT's qualification into the finals. Here we decode his stellar stats for the Titans.

Leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023

Shami finished the 2023 season with 28 wickets in 17 games this season with an economy of 8.03 He scalped two four-wicket hauls in IPL 2023 season. The four-wicket hauls came against DC and SRH He finished the season with an average of 18.64 and a stellar strike rate of 13.92. His teammates, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma (both 27) finished joint second-highest wicket-taker.

Joint third-most wickets in an IPL season

Shami's tally of 28 wickets in IPL 2023 makes him the joint third-highest wicket-taker in an IPL season. Dwayne Bravo (CSK - 2013) and Harshal Patel (RCB - 2018) finished 32 wickets, the highest wickets by any bowler in an IPL season. Kagiso Rabada is second with 30 wickets. While Lasith Malinga (2011), James Faulkner (2013) and Shami are tied for 28 wickets.

Most powerplay wickets in an IPL season

Shami's tally of 17 powerplay wickets in IPL 2023 is the highest in the competition's history. Before this, MI's Trent Boult and Mitchell Johnson scalped 16 wickets each in 2020 and 2013 respectively. Mohit (CSK) snapped 15 wickets in this phase in 2013, whereas Deepak Chahar (also CSK) picked 15 powerplay wickets in 2019. Shami's economy (7.35) is the worst among these bowlers.

Second-best powerplay figures in the IPL

Shami has been exceptional in the Powerplay throughout the season. His 4/7 in the powerplay against DC was the second-best bowling powerplay figures in the IPL. Ishant Sharma's 5/12 vs KTK in 2011 tops the list. While Dhawal Kulkarni's 4/8 vs RCB in 2016 and Ajit Chandila's 4/9 trails Shami's figures. He has bowled 188 dot balls this season, the most by any bowler.

Second-most wickets at a venue in IPL 2023

Shami's exploits with the new ball have been instrumental to GT's successful run this season. The right-arm speedster has particularly been brilliant at home. His tally of 17 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium is the second-most wickets at a venue in IPL 2023. Shami is only behind Mohit, who has snapped 20 wickets at this venue in this particular campaign.

A look at his overall numbers

Shami, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has now raced to 127 wickets in 110 games at an economy rate of 8.44. The pacer returned with 20 wickets in 16 games last season, which marked GT's debut. He has scalped 48 wickets in 33 matches for the Titans, the highest by any other bowler. Rashid trails him in this regard with 46 scalps.

Most dot balls in IPL 2023

Shami amassed 193 dot balls in IPL 2023, the highest among all the bowlers. His Indian teammate Mohammed Siraj finished in the second spot with 162 dot balls. Notably, CSK's Tushar Deshpande finished in the third spot with 137 dot balls.