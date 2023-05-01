Sports

Mohammed Shami vs David Warner in IPL: Decoding the stats

Aiming to change their fortunes, Delhi Capitals will meet Gujarat Titans in Match 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 2. While DC have just two wins in eight outings, table-toppers GT have claimed six wins in eight games. ﻿David Warner's tussle with Mohammed Shami would be enticing. Here we decode their rivalry.

How the duo has fared against each other?

As both Warner and Shami open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. In 10 IPL meetings so far, Shami has dismissed the DC skipper twice though he has conceded 107 runs off 76 balls. Hence, the batter's strike rate in this battle reads 140.78. In their meeting earlier this season, Warner scored a run-a-ball eight versus Shami.

Their numbers in powerplay

Warner has been pretty cautious against the new ball this year as his strike rate in the Powerplay reads 128.24. He has been dismissed twice in this phase. Meanwhile, Shami's tally of eight powerplay wickets in IPL 2023 is the most for any bowler. He has been conceding runs at just 6.63 in these overs. In Ahmedabad, he has scalped six wickets this year.

Shami's stats against southpaws

Coming to Shami's numbers against left-handed batters, he has 32 wickets in 84 IPL innings in this regard. His economy rate in this regard is a tad higher (7.80). Meanwhile, Warner has fallen prey to right-arm pacers 81 times in 159 IPL innings. Warner, however, strikes at 139.8 against them. Four of his eight dismissals this season have been recorded against right-arm quicks.

A look at their overall numbers

With 6,187 runs in 170 games at 41.80, Warner is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL (SR: 139.40). In the ongoing season, he has clobbered 306 runs, though his strike rate (118.60) is paltry. Meanwhile, Shami has raced to 112 wickets in 101 matches at an economy of 8.44. In IPL 2023, Shami has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches, conceding runs at 7.61.