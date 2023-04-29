Sports

IPL 2023: MI welcome a resurgent RR at the Wankhede

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023, 03:30 pm 3 min read

MI have lost their last two matches (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming match number 42 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RR are at the top of the table, winning five out of eight matches. Whereas, MI are struggling in eighth place with only three wins from seven games. The fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30 (7:30pm). Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

MI have only won one out of the three home matches this season. But against RR, they will hope to bounce back at the Wankhede. The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the H2H record

MI and RR have featured since the inaugural season and they have played 27 matches in total. MI hold the edge with 14 wins in comparison to RR's 12. One match ended conclusively. In the last meeting, RR batted first and posted 158/6. MI chased it down in 19.2 overs, courtesy of a 39-ball 51 from Suryakumar Yadav. Riley Meredith finished with 2/24.

MI aim to get back to winning ways

It has been a topsy-turvy campaign for MI. They have not found that rhythm yet and are coming off two consecutive defeats. However, the task against the table toppers won't be easy. RR, recently defeated the high-flying CSK and will be high on confidence. They have a fantastic bowling line-up and it will be a major challenge for the MI batters to negate them.

A look at the key performers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has slammed 304 runs this season at 38.00. Jos Buttler will look to regain his form against MI. He has scored 271 runs in eight matches. Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 12 wickets, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin isn't far behind with 11 wickets. Piyush Chawla also has picked up 11 wickets so far. Tilak Varma (219) is MI's highest run-scorer in IPL 2023.

Here are the probable playing XIs

MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith and Jason Behrendorff. RR probable XI: Jos Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Tilak Varma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cameron Green (vc), Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult. Fantasy option 2: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult (vc).