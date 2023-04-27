Sports

PAK vs NZ: Daryl Mitchell registers his second ODI century

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell registered a 113-run knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell registered a 113-run knock in the first ODI versus Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Mitchell's effort helped New Zealand post 288/7 in 50 overs. Besides Mitchell's valiant effort, opener Will Young hammered a 78-ball 86. Mitchell shared a century-plus stand with Young for the second wicket and another 72-run partnership alongside Tom Latham. Here are the key stats.

Mitchell part of two defining stands

New Zealand lost Chad Bowes early on before Mitchell, who was promoted to number three joined hands with Young. Young was at his aggressive best with Mitchell playing the support act. 102 runs were added between the pair in quick time. Mitchell led the way for NZ in another fifty-plus stand with Latham (20). He was finally dismissed in the 47th over.

Career-best ODI score for Mitchell

Mitchell's knock was laced with 11 fours and a six. He struck at 98.26. In 22 ODIs, Mitchell now has two ODI tons, besides two fifties. His 113-run effort is the best ODI score of his career. Mitchell carries an average of 40.31 in ODI cricket. In four ODIs versus Pakistan, he has 185 runs at 46.25 (maiden 100).