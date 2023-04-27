Sports

Jos Buttler completes 2,500 IPL runs as opener: Key stats

Buttler was the Orange Cap holder in 2022

England's Jos Buttler has completed 2,500 runs as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The senior opener reached the landmark while batting for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. Buttler has become the 14th opener to have scored as many runs in the tournament. He bagged the Orange Cap in the previous season. Here are the stats.

Buttler has over 3,000 IPL runs

Buttler completed his 2,500th run with a four off Tushar Deshpande in the second over of the match. RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat. Earlier this season, Buttler became the third-fastest batter to complete 3,000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in the 85th innings. Only Chris Gayle (75) and KL Rahul (80) are ahead of Buttler.

Buttler was on fire in 2022

Buttler was on fire in the previous season after RR retained him for a whopping Rs. 10 crore. He became just the third batter after Virat Kohli and David Warner to score over 800 runs in an IPL season. Buttler equaled Kohli's record of scoring most hundreds in a single edition of IPL (four). The latter notched the feat in 2016.

Buttler eyes 10,000-run mark in T20s

If Buttler replicates his run, he will unlock another achievement. Buttler is set to become just the second England batter with 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Buttler, with over 9,600 runs, is only behind Alex Hales among Englishmen (10,916). The former also has an opportunity to break Luke Wright's record of slamming seven T20 tons. Buttler is tied with Jason Roy at present (6).