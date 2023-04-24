Sports

IPL 2023, DC defend 144/9 against SRH: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 24, 2023, 11:24 pm 3 min read

DC won the match by seven runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 34th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH, who were 69/1 at one stage, failed to chase 145. Knocks from Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, and Heinrich Klaasen went in vain. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel took four wickets between them. DC have won their second consecutive match.

How did the match pan out?

Bhuvneshwar dismissed Philip Salt initially after DC elected to bat. DC mustered 49/2 in the Powerplay, with David Warner managing 15(14). Sundar's three-fer reduced DC to 58/4 before Axar Patel and Manish Pandey added 69 runs. A couple of run-outs meant SRH managed 144/9. SRH had a strong start, but Mukesh Kumar defended 13 runs in the final over. Sundar returned unbeaten (24*).

Bhuvneshwar surpasses Dwayne Bravo

As stated, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Salt for a duck in the first over. The former has now dismissed most batters for ducks in the IPL (25). He has surpassed Dwayne Bravo to attain the second spot on the list. Former pacer Lasith Malinga holds the top spot with 36 such dismissals. Umesh Yadav and Trent Boult (24 each) follow Bravo.

Bhuvneshwar races to 160 IPL wickets

Bhuvneshwar, who has been associated with the IPL since 2011, now owns 160 wickets in the tournament. He has become just the seventh player after Bravo, Yuzvendra Chahal, Malinga, Amit Mishra, Chawla, and R Ashwin to take 160 IPL wickets. Bhuvi averages 25.87 with the ball after featuring in 153 matches. With 136 wickets, he is the leading wicket-taker for SRH in T20s.

Warner hits his first six of the season

Unlike his last match, Warner couldn't break free. During his 20-ball 21, he smashed his first six of the season. As per Cricbuzz, Warner's 290 runs are the most by a player before hitting a six in an IPL season.

Sundar takes a three-fer

Off-spinner Sundar was the pick of SRH's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 28 runs in four overs. Notably, Sundar took all three wickets in his second over, dismissing Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, and Aman Hakim Khan. It is worth noting that the right-arm spinner was devoid of wickets in the ongoing season before this match.

Sundar takes his first wicket of IPL 2023

As mentioned, Sundar took his first wicket of IPL 2023 in the ongoing match. Before tonight, Sundar had conceded 131 runs without taking a wicket in 14.4 overs. The Indian spinner is finally among the wickets.

A look at other notable numbers

SRH's Rahul Tripathi played a sluggish knock, scoring 15 off 21 balls. He returned without scoring a boundary. Tripathi's strike rate of 71.42 was the fourth-lowest by a batter in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar has now taken 23 wickets in the first over of the cash-rich league. Only Trent Boult has taken more than 20 wickets in this regard.