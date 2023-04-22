Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma opts to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2023, 07:11 pm 1 min read

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the clash

Mumbai Indians would aim to extend their winning run as they meet Punjab Kings in Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). After losing their first two games, MI made a terrific bounce back and won three on the trot. Meanwhile, PBKS, after winning their first two games, lost three of their next four matches. Here is the toss update.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have done well here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the two teams

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.