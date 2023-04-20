Sports

IPL 2023, Faf du Plessis clobbers 84 versus PBKS: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2023, 05:35 pm 1 min read

Faf du Plessis continued his rich vein of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Faf du Plessis continued his rich vein of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Faf, who is playing as an impact player today versus Punjab Kings, struck a 56-ball 84. His innings was laced with five fours and five sixes as the Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174/4 in 20 overs. Faf has scripted several crunch numbers. We decode the same.

Fourth fifty of the season for Faf du Plessis

In six games this season, veteran batter Faf has accumulated 343 runs at 68.60. He has managed to hit four fifties with the best of 84. Faf has clobbered 25 fours and 23 sixes, striking at 166.50. He is the only player with 300-plus runs.

29th IPL fifty; sixth-highest scorer versus PBKS

In 122 IPL games, Faf has raced to 3,746 runs at an average of 36.36. He recorded his 29th fifty in the IPL. Versus Punjab Kings, Faf tallies 796 runs at 61.23. He brought up his ninth fifty versus PBKS. He is now the sixth-highest scorer versus Punjab, surpassing Robin Uthappa's tally of 772 runs.

Faf surpasses 800 runs for RCB

Faf has now gone past 800 runs for RCB. He has 811 runs at 40.55. He now has seven fifties. Notably, Faf has become the eighth player with 800-plus runs for RCB.