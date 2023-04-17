Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell share a 126-run stand against CSK

Apr 17, 2023

RCB lost the match by eight runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 24th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Yellow Army successfully defended 226/6 despite the carnage from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. RCB fell short (218/8) despite a century stand between them. Both of them completed their half-centuries in less than 30 balls.

A captain's knock by du Plessis

RCB skipper du Plessis led from the front after they lost star batter Virat Kohli early. The former attacked the CSK bowlers in the Powerplay and continued to counter them. Du Plessis notched up a 23-ball half-century in the ninth over (62 off 32 balls). Du Plessis, who slammed his third fifty of IPL 2023, is now the leading run-scorer of the season.

Maxwell smashes a 36-ball 76

While du Plessis led the charge, Maxwell duly supported him from the other end. From 15/2 in 1.6 overs, the duo propelled the Royal Challengers to 141/2 in 12.1 overs. Maxwell stepped up and recorded a fifty off just 24 balls. It was his 15th IPL fifty. He finally smashed 76 off 36 balls with the help of 3 fours and 8 sixes.

A 61-ball partnership

Du Plessis and Maxwell shared the highest partnership of the match. They added 126 runs off 61 balls, with du Plessis contributing 49 off 25 balls. The majestic stand inspired hope in the RCB camp.

A look at the notable stats

Maxwell slammed his ninth half-century for RCB in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 158.90 for the Royal Challengers. Maxwell requires 10 more to complete 1,000 runs for them in the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, du Plessis has touched the 700-run mark playing for RCB. He has racked up 727 runs from 21 matches at a strike rate of 140.61.

Sixes galore in Bengaluru

As many as 33 sixes were hit in the match tonight, the joint-most in an IPL match. Notably, two of these matches were between RCB and CSK in Bengaluru. Maxwell and du Plessis smacked 12 of these sixes.

How did the match pan out?

CSK had a steady start after RCB elected to field. The Super Kings scored 53/1 in the Powerplay. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube dominated the middle overs, having shared an 80-run stand. Moeen Ali's 9-ball 19* took CSK to 226/6 (20). RCB were reduced to 15/2 before Maxwell and du Plessis added a century stand. However, Dhoni's spin-to-win ploy propelled CSK to win.